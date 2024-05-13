Left Menu

Ridham Gada appointed as the President of NAREDCO Maharashtra NEXTGEN

In a unanimous decision, Ridham Gada, Partner at Prem Group, a renowned realty group based in Mumbai, has been elected as the new President of NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) Maharashtra NEXTGEN, the vibrant youth wing of the prestigious realtors' organization. Gada takes over the role from Rishabh Siroya, who will now serve as Chairman of NAREDCO Maharashtra NEXTGEN.

Ridham Gada expressed his enthusiasm about his new position, stating, "I am greatly honored and humbled by the confidence shown by the NEXTGEN committee. Being entrusted with such a pivotal role in the organization, I am committed to exceeding expectations and fostering significant growth for all entities involved with NEXTGEN. I look forward to working closely with the council and government to ensure a robust, transparent, and attainable real estate sector during my tenure." With over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Ridham Gada, a third-generation entrepreneur at Prem Group, is well-known for his innovative and dynamic approach to development. His tenure at Prem Group has been marked by numerous milestones and groundbreaking projects. He aspires to set new industry benchmarks and create living spaces that go beyond square footage, embodying the vision of 'Life Beyond the Sq.Ft.' His legal background in understanding bureaucratic complexities aids in advocating for positive transformations within the real estate sector.

Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, praised the new appointment, "Ridham's vision for innovation and his respect for heritage make him the ideal leader for NEXTGEN. His approach will surely inspire and guide our young realtors towards excellence." Rishabh Siroya, the new Chairman of NAREDCO Maharashtra NEXTGEN, commented on the transition, "Ridham's dedication and innovative perspective have always set him apart. I am confident that under his leadership, NEXTGEN will achieve new heights and continue to make a profound impact on the industry."

NEXTGEN aims to create a platform where young professionals in the real estate sector can come together to share experiences, enhance their skills, and influence the industry positively. Under the leadership of Ridham Gada, the organization is poised for a period of significant transformation and growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

