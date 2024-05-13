Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 set to boost tourism and showcase cultural heritage

Highlights of Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024

Diverse International Participation: The event is expected to draw delegates from 26 African countries, including over 120 small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), showcasing the growing interest and diversity in Africa's tourism offerings.

Entrepreneurial Showcase: Local entrepreneurs like Nkosikhona Ndlovu of Amangonyama Tour Operator and Msizeni Mngadi of Indlondlo Cultural Village will represent KwaZulu-Natal’s rich cultural heritage. These entrepreneurs view the Indaba as a crucial opportunity to present their unique offerings to a global audience and forge meaningful business connections.

Cultural Immersion: Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the heart and soul of the Zulu culture through interactive exhibits like those offered by Indlondlo Cultural Village. This includes guided tours of traditional homesteads and live demonstrations of dance and drumming, providing a deep dive into Zulu traditions.

Business and Networking Opportunities: The event kicks off with the Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) on May 13, designed to foster collaboration, share global tourism insights, and explore growth opportunities within the sector under four thematic streams: unlimited, discover, connect, and grow.

Economic Impact and Development: Local officials, including the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, and EThekwini Municipality's Economic Development and Planning Committee Chairperson, Thembo Ntuli, highlight the significant economic impact of the Indaba. They emphasize its role in boosting hotel occupancy, stimulating local business, and advancing the recovery of the tourism industry.

Empowerment and Sustainability: Entrepreneurs like Danica Bartho, who operates Biweda Nguni Lodge and Tandweni Villa, are focusing not just on showcasing their businesses but also on promoting sustainable tourism and empowering previously disadvantaged women in the industry.

Strategic Importance of the Event

Africa’s Travel Indaba has become a cornerstone for tourism in Durban and the broader KwaZulu-Natal region, contributing significantly to local GDP and helping position Durban as a premier travel destination. The previous edition of the event saw remarkable growth, with attendance increasing by nearly 62% and significantly boosting the local economy.

As ATI 2024 unfolds, it promises not only to be a showcase of Africa’s rich tourism potential but also a catalyst for economic development and cultural exchange. The event is set to highlight the innovative spirit of Africa's tourism entrepreneurs and their contributions to the global travel industry.