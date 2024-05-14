Canadian National Railway suspends service on some networks due to wildfires
Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 03:46 IST
Canadian National Railway suspended service on its network between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson in British Columbia and north of High Level, Alberta due to wildfires, the company said on Monday.
"We are working with impacted customers as our crews assess damages and identify any required repairs," according to the company.
