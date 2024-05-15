One Major Step Towards Advancement and Employment- GoMechanic Launches Their First Workshop in Kashmir

PNN New Delhi [India], May 15: On April 5, 2024, Gomechanic, India's leading car servicing company, took the initiative to organize the auto servicing sector in Kashmir, redefining convenience and becoming the first technological brand to do so.

By opening their first workshop at Padshahi Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, Gomechanic set an example by providing a one-stop solution for all car-related issues. Additionally, they introduced the convenience of booking car services through an app. The GoMechanic App symbolizes a technological shift, eliminating the need to waste days visiting multiple workshops to find the right service. Instead, customers can now select a specific service on the app, book it for a particular day, and have a Service Buddy pick up the car from their doorstep and return it after the service is complete. Himanshu Arora, co-founder of GoMechanic, shared that the idea to expand into Kashmir stemmed from a simple conversation over coffee with a Kashmiri employee, Aaqib Hassan. "He casually mentioned that he was married and hadn't met his wife in eight months," Arora explained. This conversation highlighted the potential to address the disorganized sector in Kashmir and create opportunities for dedicated employees like Aaqib to work in their home state.

Himanshu added, "The recognition of a window of opportunity in Kashmir came as a secondary thought, spurred by the desire to create an opportunity for this dedicated employee." After setting up just one workshop, Himanshu and Muskan, the other co-founder, realized that there were many talented individuals like Aaqib in Kashmir who lacked opportunities to advance in the automotive servicing sector. "This single workshop is just the beginning of a revolution in how people view working in the servicing sector," they noted.

The aim of GoMechanic's expansion into Kashmir is twofold: Firstly, to substantially increase job opportunities within the region, thereby fostering economic growth and stability. Secondly, the initiative seeks to elevate the professional status of mechanics by providing them comprehensive training and development programs. This strategic move is designed to ensure that mechanics in Kashmir can develop their careers to be on par with professionals in other corporate sectors, receiving not only competitive compensation but also respect and recognition in the industry. Through these efforts, GoMechanic aspires to transform the landscape of automotive servicing, making it a revered and sought-after career choice. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)