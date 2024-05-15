Canon announces development of EOS R1 to meet professionals' needs

Canon Inc. is excited to announce the development of the EOS R1, a groundbreaking full-frame mirrorless camera set to become the first flagship model of the EOS R SYSTEM, equipped with the RF mount and slated for release in 2024. The EOS R1 is designed to meet the demanding needs of professionals in diverse fields such as sports, news reporting, and video production, promising significant improvements over the EOS R3 in both still and video performance.

Key Features and Innovations:

Advanced Image Processing: The EOS R1 will feature a cutting-edge image processing system that includes the newly developed DIGIC Accelerator and the existing DIGIC X processor, alongside a new CMOS sensor. This powerful combination allows for rapid processing of large volumes of data, enhancing functionalities like Auto Focus (AF) and other critical camera operations.

Enhanced Auto Focus Capabilities: Utilizing deep learning technology, the EOS R1 offers superior subject recognition, ensuring high-speed and high-accuracy tracking. This is especially beneficial in dynamic environments, such as sports events, where subjects are frequently obstructed or overlapped by others. The AF system includes an "Action Priority" function that detects and prioritizes the subject performing key actions, such as a player shooting a ball, thus facilitating the capture of pivotal moments with remarkable precision.

Improved Image Quality: Canon continues to push the boundaries of image quality with an on-camera image noise reduction function, previously available only as PC software. This enhancement supports the camera's ability to produce sharper, clearer images directly out of the camera, which is a significant boon for all forms of creative output.

Robust Build and Reliability: True to its flagship status, the EOS R1 is engineered for exceptional durability and reliability, ensuring it withstands the rigors of professional use in any environment.

Canon is currently conducting extensive field tests with the EOS R1 and plans to utilize this camera at upcoming international sporting events, aiming to capture definitive moments with unparalleled clarity and impact. As part of its commitment to the continuous expansion of the EOS R SYSTEM, Canon is dedicated to broadening its array of cameras and RF lenses, thereby enriching the photographic and video cultures for a wide range of users.

This announcement not only highlights Canon's ongoing innovation in camera technology but also reinforces its leadership in the imaging industry, promising exciting new possibilities for professional photographers and videographers around the world.