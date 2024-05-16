Woman jumps off flyover in Nagpur, suffers critical injuries

A 20-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after she jumped off a flyover in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday. The young woman, Tanishka Roshan Nagrare, plunged from the Mecosabagh flyover in the city around 3 pm on Wednesday, the official from Jaripatka police station said.

Nagrare, a resident of Awale Nagar, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital, he said. Five hours after the police shared her photo and details on social media, Nagrare's family learnt about the incident, the official said, adding that they are yet to determine the reason behind her decision to jump off the flyover.

