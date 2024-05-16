Citroen Signs Deal to Provide 1,000 Electric Vehicles to OHM E Logistics
French carmaker Citroen on Thursday said it will supply 1,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to OHM E Logistics in a phased manner.
The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce the e-C3 into the electric shared mobility services of OHM E Logistics and the 1,000 units of Citroen e-C3 will be delivered over 12 months, the company said in a statement.
''This partnership underscores our shared vision of promoting electric mobility and reducing carbon footprint in the mobility sector,'' Citroen India Brand Director, Shishir Mishra said.
The first fleet induction phase involves the delivery of 120 Citroen e-C3 vehicles in Hyderabad. Over the next 12 months, OHM E Logistics plans to gradually integrate the remaining 880 vehicles into its fleet, the statement said.
OHM started its journey with 100 electric cabs in Oct 2022 which have been deployed at GMR Hyderabad Airport.
The Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 kms on a single charge as per ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) and is capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour, the company said.
