Left Menu

Citroen Signs Deal to Provide 1,000 Electric Vehicles to OHM E Logistics

Citroen and OHM E Logistics signed an agreement for the delivery of 1,000 electric Citroen e-C3 vehicles over 12 months. These vehicles will be incorporated into OHM's electric shared mobility services, aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector. The e-C3 offers a 320 km range and rapid charging capabilities. The partnership is a testament to the commitment of both companies to promoting electric mobility in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:24 IST
Citroen Signs Deal to Provide 1,000 Electric Vehicles to OHM E Logistics
  • Country:
  • India

French carmaker Citroen on Thursday said it will supply 1,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to OHM E Logistics in a phased manner.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce the e-C3 into the electric shared mobility services of OHM E Logistics and the 1,000 units of Citroen e-C3 will be delivered over 12 months, the company said in a statement.

''This partnership underscores our shared vision of promoting electric mobility and reducing carbon footprint in the mobility sector,'' Citroen India Brand Director, Shishir Mishra said.

The first fleet induction phase involves the delivery of 120 Citroen e-C3 vehicles in Hyderabad. Over the next 12 months, OHM E Logistics plans to gradually integrate the remaining 880 vehicles into its fleet, the statement said.

OHM started its journey with 100 electric cabs in Oct 2022 which have been deployed at GMR Hyderabad Airport.

The Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 kms on a single charge as per ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) and is capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024