Russia halts operations at Stavropol airport - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:06 IST
The airport in the southern Russian city of Stavropol was closed on Thursday "due to restrictions on the use of airspace", TASS news agency reported citing source.
The agency did not provide any further details.
