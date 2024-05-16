Left Menu

Coast Guard detains 14 Sri Lankan fishermen, seize five boats for poaching

Fourteen Sri Lankan fishermen and their five boats were detained by the Coast Guard on Thursday off Tamil Nadus coastline for illegal fishing in Indian waters, authorities said.The officials onboard Coast Guard ship Rani Durgavati, on patrol near Palk Strait, noticed suspicious boats about 15 nautical miles away from Kodiakarai Point Calimere in coastal Tamil Nadu.On inspection, it was found that all five boats were equipped with fishing gear and were actively engaged in fishing well inside Indian waters, a Defence statement here said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:06 IST
Coast Guard detains 14 Sri Lankan fishermen, seize five boats for poaching
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen Sri Lankan fishermen and their five boats were detained by the Coast Guard on Thursday off Tamil Nadu's coastline for illegal fishing in Indian waters, authorities said.

The officials onboard Coast Guard ship Rani Durgavati, on patrol near Palk Strait, noticed suspicious boats about 15 nautical miles away from Kodiakarai (Point Calimere) in coastal Tamil Nadu.

On inspection, it was found that all five boats were equipped with fishing gear and were actively engaged in fishing well inside Indian waters, a Defence statement here said. The 14 Lankan nationals were taken into custody and their five boats were detained. The apprehended fishermen and their boats will be handed over to state police's Coastal Security Group for further legal action, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024