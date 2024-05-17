Left Menu

Britain delivers aid to Gaza via floating pier for first time

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Friday it had delivered aid to Gaza via a floating pier for the first time, using the temporary pier installed by the United States to transport shelter kits into the enclave.

"UK aid is now being delivered to people through the temporary pier off Gaza," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

"More aid will follow in the coming weeks, but we know the maritime route is not the only answer. We need to see more land routes open."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

