Blazes Rock Delhi But No Casualties Reported

No information regarding any injury was reported till late evening, the officials said.A big fire broke out in a factory in Kirti Nagar area of west Delhi. No injuries was reported, DFS chief Atul Garg said.Garg said that another similar incident was reported at a factory in the Bawana industrial area in outer Delhi and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.No injuries was reported from the Bawana area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:43 IST
Three major fire incidents took place at different parts of the city, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said on Friday. No information regarding any injury was reported till late evening, the officials said.

''A big fire broke out in a factory in Kirti Nagar area of west Delhi. We received call regarding the fire at 3.37 pm from the Kirti Nagar industrial area. A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries was reported,'' DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Garg said that another similar incident was reported at a factory in the Bawana industrial area in outer Delhi and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.

''No injuries was reported from the Bawana area. We had received a call at 5.05 pm,'' the DFS chief said.

He said another blaze broke out at a banquet hall near Kalkaji Metro Station in south Delhi.

''We rescued three people safely from the roof of the second floor of the banquet hall. We had received a call regarding this fire at 6.56 pm,'' Garg said.

