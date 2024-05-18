Spanish nationals affected in Afghanistan attack, foreign ministry says
Spanish nationals were among the victims in an attack in Afghanistan's Bayman province, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
The total number of victims has yet to be confirmed, the spokesperson added.
