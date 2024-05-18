Left Menu

Tragic Railway Accident in Guwahati Claims Two Lives

Two daily wage laborers were killed and two others injured after being hit by a speeding train in Chandrapur, Guwahati. The tragic incident occurred while they were walking along the railway tracks. The injured have been taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:36 IST
  • India

Two persons were killed and two others injured on Saturday after being hit by a speeding train in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, police said. The accident occurred in Chandrapur area, on the outskirts of Guwahati, when the four daily wage labourers were walking on the railway tracks and the train hit them, a senior officer said. They did not notice the train approaching from behind, he said. ''Two of them were killed on the spot, and the two injured persons have been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital,'' the officer said. Eyewitnesses said the labourers hailed from Goalpara district and were on their way to the workplace from a rented accommodation nearby.

