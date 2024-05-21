Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 Experiences Severe Turbulence, Diverts to Bangkok

Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES-FLIGHT SQ321 FROM LONDON TO SINGAPORE ENCOUNTERED EXTREME TURBULENCE OVER IRRAWADDY BASIN AT 37,000 FT ABOUT 10 HRS AFTER DEPARTURE

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES- PILOT DECLARED MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON FLIGHT SQ321 AND DIVERTED AIRCRAFT TO BANGKOK, AND LANDED AT 1545HRS LOCAL TIME ON 21 MAY 2024 Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4e9kcajz

