Left Menu

Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 Experiences Severe Turbulence, Diverts to Bangkok

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore faced extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet, 10 hours into the journey. The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Bangkok, where it landed at 15:45 local time on May 21, 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:22 IST
Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 Experiences Severe Turbulence, Diverts to Bangkok

Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES-FLIGHT SQ321 FROM LONDON TO SINGAPORE ENCOUNTERED EXTREME TURBULENCE OVER IRRAWADDY BASIN AT 37,000 FT ABOUT 10 HRS AFTER DEPARTURE

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES- PILOT DECLARED MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON FLIGHT SQ321 AND DIVERTED AIRCRAFT TO BANGKOK, AND LANDED AT 1545HRS LOCAL TIME ON 21 MAY 2024 Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4e9kcajz

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024