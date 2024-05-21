Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 Experiences Severe Turbulence, Diverts to Bangkok
Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore faced extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet, 10 hours into the journey. The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Bangkok, where it landed at 15:45 local time on May 21, 2024.
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:22 IST
Singapore Airlines Ltd:
* SINGAPORE AIRLINES-FLIGHT SQ321 FROM LONDON TO SINGAPORE ENCOUNTERED EXTREME TURBULENCE OVER IRRAWADDY BASIN AT 37,000 FT ABOUT 10 HRS AFTER DEPARTURE
* SINGAPORE AIRLINES- PILOT DECLARED MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON FLIGHT SQ321 AND DIVERTED AIRCRAFT TO BANGKOK, AND LANDED AT 1545HRS LOCAL TIME ON 21 MAY 2024 Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4e9kcajz
