Reliance Power Faces Major Loss Despite Revenue Increase

Reliance Power Ltd reported a consolidated loss of Rs 397.66 crore in the March quarter, primarily due to increased fuel costs. Despite an increase in total income to Rs 2,193.85 crore, the company's annual losses widened to Rs 2,068.38 crore. The board approved issuance of FCCBs and QIP securities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 397.66 crore during the March quarter, mainly on account of increased cost of fuel consumed. It had posted Rs 321.79 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income, however, increased to Rs 2,193.85 crore from Rs 1,853.32 crore a year ago. Among expenses, its cost of fuel consumed increased to Rs 953.67 crore during the quarter from Rs 823.47 crore in the January-March period in 2022-23. For the full fiscal year, the company's losses widened to Rs 2,068.38 crore from Rs 470.77 crore loss in FY23. The board of the company also ''approved authorisations of members for issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and securities through qualified institutional placement (QIP). These shall be in terms of the applicable rules, regulations, guidelines, and laws, including Securities and Exchange Board of India''. Reliance Power has close to 6,000 MW of operational power generation assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

