NCPCR chief blames authorities for fire at children's hospital in Delhi

Our member visited the hospital and will be submitting her report soon and then we will be issuing a notice to Delhi government in the matter, the NCPCR chief said in a video message.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:44 IST
NCPCR chief blames authorities for fire at children's hospital in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday blamed the authorities for the fire incident at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that left seven newborns dead and claimed the way oxygen was being filled in the hospital was ''hazardous''.

The blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital around 11:30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital.

''The way oxygen was being filled in the hospital was hazardous. Our member visited the hospital and will be submitting her report soon and then we will be issuing a notice to Delhi government in the matter,'' the NCPCR chief said in a video message. Kanoongo also blamed the Delhi government for not paying heed to the notice of the commission in 2021 in which it had recommended regular fire safety audits at the hospitals having Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and other medical facilities for the children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

