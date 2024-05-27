Speeding Dumper Tragedy in Palghar Leaves Two Women Dead
In Palghar, two women in their 40s died and four others were injured after a speeding dumper hit them. The incident occurred at Sativali in Vasai area. The dumper also damaged buses and vehicles. The driver, detained by police, faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.
Two women were killed and four others injured when a speeding dumper hit them in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, police said.
Before crushing the two women to death, the dumper also hit two buses and three other vehicles, causing damage to them, they said.
The accident took place at around 9.30 am at Sativali in Vasai area, an official from Valiv police station said, adding the dumper driver was detained. The two women, both in their 40s, were on way to their workplace when the dumper coming at a high speed from the wrong direction ran over them and also hit some other persons, he said.
Police reached to the spot after being alerted and sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.
The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were undergoing treatment.
Some persons present at the spot caught hold of the dumper driver and handed him over to police, the official said.
An FIR was registered against the dumper driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.
