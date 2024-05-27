Left Menu

Pune Hosts Grand Machine Tool and Factory Equipment Expos

The third edition of Pune Machine Tool Expo and the inaugural Factory Equipment Expo were inaugurated on 25 May 2024. The event, organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association, showcases technologies and solutions in metal cutting, metal forming, and factory equipment. The expo features 230 exhibitors and concludes on 28 May 2024.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:22 IST
Pune Hosts Grand Machine Tool and Factory Equipment Expos
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of Pune Machine Tool Expo (PMTX) and the first edition of the Factory Equipment Expo (FACTEQ), organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) was inaugurated, 25 May 2024. Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman & Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Private Limited, and Mr. Amol Nagar, Executive Director - Global Supply Chain GE Aerospace, Cincinnati OH, were the Guests of Honour. Mr. S. S. Survase, Joint Director of Industries, Directorate of Industries, Government of Maharashtra was the Special Guest. Mr. Rajendra. S. Rajamane, President, IMTMA, Ms. Mohini Kelkar, Vice President, IMTMA, Mr. Rajesh Mandlik, Chairman - IMTMA Regional Council (West), and Mr. Jibak Dasgupta, Director General & CEO, IMTMA also presided over the inauguration. The expo being held at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Center will conclude on 28 May 2024. Around 230 exhibitors from various regions of India are showcasing their technologies and solutions in metal cutting, metal forming, and factory equipment, offering an unparalleled platform for industry players to explore and network. Earlier speaking at the inauguration, Mr. S. S. Survase said that Maharashtra is currently the largest GDP state as it contributes more than 15% to the Indian economy. The Government of Maharashtra is working towards the development of MSMEs, and a special cell is being set up for facilitating large and small investments including foreign investments. There are about 18,000 industrial units that are exporting and there is big potential for industries to invest, the state government would extend all possible support. Mr. Amol Nagar said that GE is a major player in the aerospace manufacturing segment having a market share of more than 60%. He added that the aviation industry's best practices could be emulated by manufacturing industries, especially on safety, quality, EHS, etc. Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper talked about the legacy of Cooper Corporation, their long-term association with the Indian machine tool industry, and how the company has evolved from component manufacturing to engines and tractors over the years. Mr. Cooper commended IMTMA for its exceptional contributions to India's growth. Speaking about the expo, Mr. Rajendra S. Rajamane said, "The Pune Machine Tool Expo is held to connect with industries at the regional level so that the cutting-edge technologies are taken to the doorsteps of the industries for their sustainable development. IMTMA has a significant presence of members in the Western region, specifically in Maharashtra and the Association works closely with the government to support the growth of industries in the state." He added, "The expo has doubled in size and this is the largest machine tool show in the region." For more information about the events, visit www.mtx.co.in and facteq.in. About IMTMA IMTMA formed in 1946 is the apex body and single point of contact for the machine tool industry in India. IMTMA plays an active role in the growth and development of the machine tool industry in India through a wide range of initiatives such as policy advocacy, export promotion, trade fairs, mega events, training, seminars, technology missions, publications, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024