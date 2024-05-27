K Raheja Corp Homes Marks Its Debut In Sion- Mumbai

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of the K Raheja Corp group, marks its entry into the vibrant neighborhood of Sion, Mumbai, with Raheja Amaltis, its premier residential project just off the Chembur-BKC connector. Located in Sion, the project has views of the BKC Skyline, the Maharashtra Nature Park, and the radiant cityscape, and has been conceived to provide a boutique, low-density luxurious development, coupled with world-class, state-of-the-art amenities in the micro-market. The RERA-registered project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Raheja Amaltis will feature 3, 3.5, and 4-bed homes with decks. The project will offer residences ranging from 1310 sq. ft. to expansive 2230 sq. ft. (125 sqm to 210 sqm) per unit, and apartments will be characterized by a seamless 11'2" floor-to-floor height and spacious decks extending up to 6 ft. wide. Additionally, the development will allocate three levels of amenities tailored to all age groups, such as a rooftop infinity pool, sky dining pavilion, sky bar, fitness center, alfresco lounge, senior citizen area, kids' play area, and more. Speaking on the launch, Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO, K Raheja Corp Homes said, "In recent years, the demand for luxury residences tailored to corporate leaders and elite professionals has surged. These buyers seek a blend of a healthy lifestyle, world-class amenities, a reputable developer, and proximity to business hubs. Raheja Amaltis meets this demand, offering homes that enhance the lives of cosmopolitan and industrious individuals. Building on our successful track record in South Mumbai, we bring our expertise closer to Mumbai's central Business District at BKC, creating a remarkable residential community."

Raheja Amaltis delivers a sustainable lifestyle living experience with advanced wastewater treatment systems, enabling the recycling of 35% of natural water resources. Additionally, it will offer electric charging infrastructure for two-wheelers and four-wheelers in parking areas. The project features low-flow plumbing fixtures to conserve a minimum of 30 per cent of potable water, achieves 100% wastewater treatment and reuse, implements building-level water metering for consumption monitoring, utilizes energy-efficient fixtures in common areas, includes energy metering for consumption tracking, procures certified green products, and ensures the 100% treatment of organic waste. Intended to cater to professionals, entrepreneurs, and future business leaders, Raheja Amaltis is designed as an ideal home for top-level executives. Being strategically located a few minutes away from the BKC Connector, Eastern Freeway, and Eastern Express Highway, the project provides seamless connectivity to major business hubs in the city.

