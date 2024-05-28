Left Menu

Vikram Agarwal Appointed as COO of InCred Capital

InCred Capital has appointed Vikram Agarwal as its new Chief Operating Officer. Agarwal will manage key areas such as technology, operations, client servicing, compliance, and risk management. Previously, he served as COO and CRO at Julius Baer India and was also a board member there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:44 IST
Financial Services firm InCred Capital on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vikram Agarwal as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He will spearhead critical functions at InCred Capital, including technology, operations, client servicing, compliance, and risk management, the company said in a statement.

Vikram's last role was with Julius Baer India, where he served as COO and CRO, and was also a board member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

