Vikram Agarwal Appointed as COO of InCred Capital

Financial Services firm InCred Capital on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vikram Agarwal as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He will spearhead critical functions at InCred Capital, including technology, operations, client servicing, compliance, and risk management, the company said in a statement.

Vikram's last role was with Julius Baer India, where he served as COO and CRO, and was also a board member.

