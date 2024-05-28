Slone Infosystems Limited FY24 Net Profit Up by 461 per cent And Net Profit Margin Up By 443 BPS

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Slone Infosystems Limited (SLONE NSE: INE0SMA01017), A company specializing in IT hardware solutions and IT services, including cloud server management and corporate IT equipment servicing, has recently released its audited financial reports for H2 FY24 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights FY24:

Total Income of Rs 61.07 Cr, YoY growth of 98.43% EBITDA of Rs 6.86 Cr, YoY growth of 265.53%

EBITDA Margin of 11.23%, YoY growth of 513 Bps PAT of Rs 4.19 Cr, YoY growth of 460.80%

PAT (%) of 6.86%, YoY growth of 443 Bps EPS of Rs 16.5, YoY growth of 307.41%

H2 FY24: Total Income of Rs 40.63 Cr, YoY growth of 180.15%

EBITDA of Rs 3.48 Cr, YoY growth of 283.14% EBITDA Margin of 8.57%, YoY growth of 230 Bps

PAT of Rs 2.06 Cr, YoY growth of 573.27% PAT(%) of 5.07%, YoY growth of 296 Bps

EPS of Rs 8.12, YoY growth of 389.16% Key Highlights For FY24 And H2 FY24

Incorporation of a new vertical, namely installation services, our annual revenue has surged by an impressive 98.43%. Commenting on the performance Rajesh Srichand Khanna, Managing Director, Slone Infosystems Limited said," I'm thrilled to announce our outstanding annual results! It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. Together, we've achieved remarkable growth and success, exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks."

In the past six months, we've seen a significant surge in new client acquisitions compared to the first half of the year. This growth has been bolstered by the addition of a new vertical, which has directly contributed to the increase in our revenue. The company has made a fresh issue of 14,00,000 equity shares through IPO at Rs. 79.00 (FV Rs. 10) to the public and got listed on NSE on 10th May 2024. These strategic initiatives underpin our commitment to sustaining our growth momentum and expanding our market presence, ensuring long-term value creation for our stakeholders."

