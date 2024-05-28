Left Menu

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Sees 62% Profit Surge in Q4

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 230 crore for Q4 ending March 2024, a 62% increase from Rs 142 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose to Rs 2,908 crore. For the full fiscal year, profit rose to Rs 934 crore, with revenue reaching Rs 11,708 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:40 IST
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Sees 62% Profit Surge in Q4
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax rose 62 per cent to Rs 230 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 142 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,908 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,433 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 934 crore as against Rs 731 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

Revenue from operations for the last fiscal rose to Rs 11,708 crore as compared to Rs 10,392 crore in FY23.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 5.10 per share.

Shares of the company on Tuesday settled 2.21 per cent higher at Rs 1,246.45 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024