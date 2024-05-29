MulticoreWare India Recognized as a Future Ready Organisation by The Economic Times HR World

MulticoreWare India is proud to announce its recognition by The Economic Times - HR World, as a Future Ready Organisation for 2024-25 in the Small & Medium Enterprise category.

MulticoreWare was selected as a winner in recognition of its innovative people strategies focusing on staff satisfaction and innovative employee wellness programs. The prestigious award was received by Shashikanth Jayaraman, CHRO, MulticoreWare at the awards ceremony held in Mumbai on 23rd May 2024.

AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare said, ''We are thrilled to have been acknowledged as one of the Future Ready organizations in India. Our MAGIC R&D program and Mspace Program for Holistic Employee Wellness stand tall amongst our suite of initiatives towards developing and sustaining a motivated workforce. Our commitment to being a Great Place to work is evident through our ongoing dedication to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our employees. This includes supporting their aspirations for pure research and collaborating with research institutions.'' Mr. Shashikanth Jayaraman, CHRO at MulticoreWare said, ''We believe that people work for people. We are focused on creating a rewarding employee experience and promoting a healthy work life balance. Our pro-people culture puts people at the core of MulticoreWare. This means listening with intent to act and fulfilling their requirements. This leads to employee engagement.'' Through its flagship R&D program, MulticoreWare Academia Global Innovation Centre, (MAGIC) MulticoreWare has established research clusters inside engineering colleges, consisting of students, faculty & MulticoreWare engineers. This synergy between industry & academia has shown positive results in developing future-ready talent, and supporting groundbreaking projects in AI, computer vision applications, compiler technologies, video encoding and sensor fusion engineering.

Furthermore, MulticoreWare has dedicated itself to developing an inclusive culture that nurtures skills and promotes value-based leadership. The Mspace Program for Holistic Employee Wellness was curated in-house and focuses on experiential learning through offsite retreats. The company remains committed to cultivating a healthy culture that encourages continuous learning and synergised teams with a singular vision.

About MulticoreWare MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services in Compilers & Platforms, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Audio & Video Technology (Codecs), Sensor Fusion & Image/Data Processing. Their solutions are used in Media & Broadcasting, Automotive (ADAS/AD), Security & Monitoring, Medical Imaging, Healthcare, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial Automation, Robotics, Smart City and many other verticals. MulticoreWare's industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers. Their customers span North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, covering a broad spectrum of vertical markets such as Compute, Mobility & Transportation, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Industry 4.0 and Media & Entertainment.

More information at https://multicorewareinc.com About The ET Future Ready Organisations award The Economic Times Future-ready Organisations listing honours companies that have moved from a mindset of coping to one of competing. The list features the best companies that have seized the unique unfreezing opportunity before them to imagine and create new systems and modes of organisation that are more flexible, integrated, resilient, and ultimately, more human.

About The Economic Times The Economic Times is an English-language Indian daily newspaper published by Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., more popularly known as The Times Group. The Economic Times, started in 1961, is Asia's largest and among the world's top 3 English Business dailies. It is India's No.1 Print English Business Daily and the No. 1 Business News website in the country.

