AfDB President Advocates for Africa’s Inclusion in Global Financial Architecture

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, emphasized the need for Africa to have a voice in shaping the global financial architecture during the Bank’s Annual Meetings in Nairobi. Adesina highlighted the increasing importance of the Global South and stressed that the current financial structure does not adequately address Africa's needs.

He welcomed the International Monetary Fund's decision to allocate a third seat for Africa on its Board and advocated for further representation, including a second seat for Nigeria in the G20. Adesina emphasized collaboration as essential for Africa's development and highlighted the continent's potential as a key player in global affairs.

Adesina underscored Africa's agricultural potential, with vast uncultivated arable land, as crucial for the world's food supply and emphasized the Bank's investment in agriculture, citing success stories like Ethiopia's self-sufficiency in wheat production.

Addressing climate change, Adesina expressed solidarity with flood-affected regions in Kenya and emphasized Africa's commitment to renewable energy. He outlined ambitious plans to connect millions to electricity by 2030 and highlighted infrastructure projects supporting Africa's integration and industrialization.

Adesina reiterated the Bank's commitment to its "High 5" objectives, which aim to empower Africa economically and socially. He expressed determination to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union's Agenda 63 goals, underscoring the Bank's transformative impact on millions of Africans.

The African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings in Nairobi will continue until May 31, focusing on strategies to advance Africa's development agenda.