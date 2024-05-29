Virtual Workshop Validates Report on Skills-Based Labour Migration in OECD Countries

The virtual validation workshop for the "Mapping Report on Labour and Skills Needs in Four OECD Countries" was held on April 18, 2024, focusing on the feasibility of skills-based, demand-led labour migration partnerships with select countries from the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region. The workshop gathered stakeholders from sectors involved in skills-based labour migration in the origin countries, including education, labour migration, private sector, diaspora, and public and private employment agencies, to review and validate the draft report.

Global Migration Context:

The workshop took place against the backdrop of increasing global migration, with nearly 169 million migrant workers worldwide.

Labour migration is driven by the quest for decent work opportunities and demographic shifts causing labour shortages in some regions and oversupply in others.

Report Insights:

The report identified opportunities, legal frameworks, coordination, and experiences regarding labour migration partnerships in OECD destination countries.

It analysed skills development patterns, legal and policy frameworks, and coordination mechanisms in EHoA origin countries, highlighting opportunities and gaps in promoting skills-based, demand-led labour migration partnerships.

Stakeholder Feedback:

Participants acknowledged gaps such as the lack of reliable data on skilled workers in origin countries and challenges related to standards differences and language barriers.

There was a consensus on the importance of skills-based migration partnerships to address labour and skills shortages.

Current State of Partnerships:

While countries like Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Canada have established labour mobility programs with neighbouring countries, similar partnerships with EHoA countries are lacking.

The report aims to bridge this information gap, providing consolidated labour market information to inform policies and explore partnership opportunities.

Challenges and Recommendations:

The report emphasizes the need for informed migration policies and enhanced collaboration to address issues such as quality of training, aligning training standards, and forging skills and qualification partnerships.

Addressing labour market mismatches, skills underutilization, deskilling, and brain drain were highlighted as key areas for action.

Workshop Outcomes and Next Steps

Incorporation of Feedback:

Comments and feedback from the validation workshop will be incorporated into the final report before publication.

The final report will be disseminated to stakeholders for possible uptake and actions based on the recommendations.

Policy and Programmatic Implications:

It is hoped that the report will inform policy decisions and programmatic interventions aimed at promoting skills-based labour migration partnerships between origin and destination countries.

By leveraging insights from the mapping exercise, stakeholders can develop targeted strategies to address labour market needs, enhance skills development, and maximize the benefits of labour migration for both individuals and economies.

Fostering Collaboration:

The workshop fostered knowledge exchange and networking among stakeholders, promoting cooperation and collective action towards addressing labour migration challenges.

Sustained collaboration and dialogue are expected to advance inclusive and rights-based approaches to labour migration, contributing to decent work and economic prosperity.

The validation workshop marked a significant step towards establishing effective skills-based labour migration partnerships between EHoA countries and OECD nations. By addressing identified gaps and leveraging collaborative efforts, stakeholders aim to create equitable and sustainable labour migration outcomes, ultimately contributing to the economic development and well-being of both origin and destination communities.