Burkina Faso and AfDB Launch Key Agricultural and Resilience Projects

Burkina Faso and the African Development Bank officially launched two significant projects on May 21, 2024, in Ouagadougou: Project 2 of the Food and Nutrition Insecurity Resilience Programme in the Sahel (P2-P2RS) and the Integrated Maize, Soybean, Poultry, and Fish Chain Development and Resilience Building Project (PIMSAR). The launch ceremony was presided over by Amadou Dicko, Burkina’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fish Resources, in the presence of Daniel Ndoye, head of the African Development Bank’s Country Office in Burkina Faso, Ms. Mamounata Kiemtoré, representing the Centre region’s governor, and Ali Badara Traoré, General Secretary of the National Chamber of Agriculture.

Mr. Ndoye emphasized the Bank’s commitment to these projects, noting their alignment with both national priorities and the Bank’s strategic goals, particularly "Feed Africa," "Integrate Africa," and "Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa." He highlighted the Bank's focus on supporting agricultural value chains as a critical component of its strategy for Burkina Faso from 2022 to 2025.

Minister Dicko expressed the government’s gratitude, acknowledging the Bank’s consistent efforts to support Burkina Faso’s development initiatives. He stated, "The Bank’s dedication to the agricultural sector is evident through numerous projects and development programs, including P2-P2RS and PIMSAR, which are crucial for implementing the Stabilization and Development Action Plan."

Aliou Badara Traoré, representing the National Chamber of Agriculture, also praised the projects, which he said bring hope to local producers. He expressed appreciation for the Bank's commitment to improving the living conditions of rural populations.

The Burkina Faso component of P2-P2RS, which will be implemented from 2023 to 2024, builds on the first phase of the project (2016-2022). The initial phase produced substantial infrastructure, such as dams and irrigated public land, that significantly improved community resilience. The second phase, funded with EUR 54 million from the African Development Bank Group, will be implemented in 33 communities across six of Burkina Faso’s 13 regions, benefiting 125,000 people, with at least 50 percent being women and the majority being heads of households.

The PIMSAR project aims to directly benefit 30,000 people, including at least 50 percent women, in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre, Centre-West, and Hauts-Bassins regions. The project focuses on internally displaced persons, helping them reestablish their productive capacities in their places of origin or in host communities. This project will receive EUR 42 million from the Bank.

Currently, the agriculture and environment sector constitutes 34 percent of the African Development Bank’s total funding in Burkina Faso, amounting to EUR 225 million. With ongoing commitments totaling EUR 700 million, the African Development Bank Group remains one of Burkina Faso’s principal technical and financial partners.