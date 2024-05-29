Man Industries Secures Rs 490 Crore Order Boost

Steel pipes maker Man Industries on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 490 crore in the domestic and international markets.

With the latest win, the order book stands around Rs 2,600 crore, the company said in a statement. The new orders worth Rs 490 crore are from both domestic and international clients, and are scheduled for delivery in the next six months, it said.

Man Industries Managing Director Nikhil Mansukhani said, ''The start of the year is proving exceptionally strong. We expect the momentum to continue.'' The orders are for multiple grades of steel pipes from both overseas and domestic projects in of oil and gas and water transport projects.

Man Industries (India) Ltd is a global manufacturer in the pipeline industry, specialising in the production of large-diameter carbon steel submerged arc welded pipes.

