Man Industries Secures Rs 490 Crore Order Boost

Steel pipes manufacturer Man Industries has landed new orders worth Rs 490 crore from both domestic and international markets. With this, their order book stands at Rs 2,600 crore. The deliveries are scheduled over the next six months, covering multiple steel grades for oil, gas, and water projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Steel pipes maker Man Industries on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 490 crore in the domestic and international markets.

With the latest win, the order book stands around Rs 2,600 crore, the company said in a statement. The new orders worth Rs 490 crore are from both domestic and international clients, and are scheduled for delivery in the next six months, it said.

Man Industries Managing Director Nikhil Mansukhani said, ''The start of the year is proving exceptionally strong. We expect the momentum to continue.'' The orders are for multiple grades of steel pipes from both overseas and domestic projects in of oil and gas and water transport projects.

Man Industries (India) Ltd is a global manufacturer in the pipeline industry, specialising in the production of large-diameter carbon steel submerged arc welded pipes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

