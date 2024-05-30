Left Menu

Ukrainian Missiles Damage Ferries in Russian City of Kerch

Debris from Ukrainian missiles targeting a transport facility in Kerch, Russia, damaged two ferries, according to Crimea's transport minister Nikolai Lukashenko. No casualties were reported, but ferry operations have been halted for damage assessment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 08:14 IST
Ukrainian Missiles Damage Ferries in Russian City of Kerch

Debris from downed Ukrainian missiles aimed at a transport facility in the Russian city of Kerch damaged two ferries on Thursday morning, a Russian-appointed Crimea official said on the Telegram messaging app.

Nikolai Lukashenko, Crimea's transport minister, said there were no casualties, but the work of the ferry line has been suspended to assess damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
3
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024