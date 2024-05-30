Ukrainian Missiles Damage Ferries in Russian City of Kerch
Debris from Ukrainian missiles targeting a transport facility in Kerch, Russia, damaged two ferries, according to Crimea's transport minister Nikolai Lukashenko. No casualties were reported, but ferry operations have been halted for damage assessment.
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 08:14 IST
Debris from downed Ukrainian missiles aimed at a transport facility in the Russian city of Kerch damaged two ferries on Thursday morning, a Russian-appointed Crimea official said on the Telegram messaging app.
Nikolai Lukashenko, Crimea's transport minister, said there were no casualties, but the work of the ferry line has been suspended to assess damage.
