Ukrainian Missiles Damage Ferries in Russian City of Kerch

Debris from downed Ukrainian missiles aimed at a transport facility in the Russian city of Kerch damaged two ferries on Thursday morning, a Russian-appointed Crimea official said on the Telegram messaging app.

Nikolai Lukashenko, Crimea's transport minister, said there were no casualties, but the work of the ferry line has been suspended to assess damage.

