Ukraine's Missiles Disrupt Crimean Ferries
Debris from Ukrainian missiles targeting a transport facility in Russian-controlled Kerch damaged two ferries, suspending operations. Crimea's transport minister, Nikolai Lukashenko, confirmed no casualties but announced the suspension of the ferry line to assess the damage.
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:19 IST
Debris from downed Ukrainian missiles aimed at a transport facility in the Russian-controlled city of Kerch damaged two ferries on Thursday morning, a Russian-appointed Crimea official said on the Telegram messaging app.
Nikolai Lukashenko, Crimea's transport minister, said there were no casualties, but the work of the ferry line has been suspended to assess damage.
