Tragic Accident in Zirakpur: Youth Loses Life in BMW Crash

A 19-year-old youth, Sahib from Uttar Pradesh, died in a tragic accident in Zirakpur, Punjab. The motorcycle he was on was hit by a BMW car driven by a Mohali resident. The collision caused severe impacts, injuring two others and leading to the arrest and bail of the car driver.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:08 IST
Sahib
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was killed and two others injured when a luxury car hit their motorcycle at the Lohgarh light point in Punjab's Zirakpur, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Uttar Pradesh native Sahib, aged around 19 years, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Zirakpur-Patiala highway on Tuesday night when a BMW car, being driven by a Mohali resident, hit the motorcycle.

Due to the impact of the collision, the youths were thrown into the air and the motorcycle hit a stationary truck, they said.

''The car driver was arrested and later granted bail,'' Zirakpur SHO Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon said.

He said the car belonged to the Mohali resident and was the second owner of the vehicle.

