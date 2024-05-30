EMS Limited Reports Stellar Q4 Growth with 36% Profit Surge

EMS Limited has reported a nearly 36 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 46.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against Rs 34.07 crore in the same period last year, on the back of a surge in operating income driven by higher awards of tenders..

Ghaziabad-based EMS provides various services, ranging from EPC and O&M, in sewerage solutions, water supply systems, and waste water schemes for government authorities and local bodies.

Its revenue from operations grew by 37.57 per cent at Rs 233.94 crore during the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 170.05 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA grew by about 42 per cent at Rs 65.43 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 46.06 crore in the same period last year.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, EMS registered 45.32 per cent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 149.96 crore, as against Rs 103.19 crore in 2022-23.

Commenting on the performance of the company during the quarter, Ramveer Singh, Chairman, EMS said: ''We have witnessed a robust growth in net profit backed by a surge in revenues during the fourth quarter of FY24. Our order book has grown significantly With our extensive expertise in the field of sewerage solutions and water supply systems, we are poised to grow significantly in the coming quarters.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, EMS reported 40.25% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.66 crore compared to Rs 108.85 crore in 2022-23..

Revenue from operations grew by 47.41 per cent at Rs 793.31 crore as against Rs 538.16 crore last year..

EMS (formerly EMS Infracon Private Ltd) recently emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tender for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of infrastructure works and loss reduction on a turnkey basis floated by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd, Urja Bhawan, Dehradun at an estimated order value of Rs 148.10 crore.

