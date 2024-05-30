Left Menu

Hindware Limited Dives into Quartz Segment, Introduces Exquisite Italian Collection Quartz

Hindware Limited, a leading bath ware company, expands its product offerings by foraying into the quartz category, further solidifying its presence in the tiles industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:18 IST
The newly launched Calacatta Venezia Quartz by Hindware. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], May 30: Hindware Limited, a leading bath ware company, expands its product offerings by foraying into the quartz category, further solidifying its presence in the tiles industry.

With this launch, Hindware expands its existing portfolio of premium tiles to redefine sophistication and durability in the surface industry. Hindware recognizes the immense growth potential and evolving consumer preferences driving the Indian Quartz segment. By introducing the Italian Quartz Collection, Hindware aims to capitalize on this expanding market, offering customers a premium selection that effortlessly combines timeless elegance with practical functionality. Hindware Quartz Collection offers a diverse array of applications, catering to various design preferences and architectural needs. From opulent commercial reception areas to sleek kitchen countertops and luxurious bathroom surfaces, this collection provides endless possibilities for creating stunning spaces. Available in two sizes - 3150x1450mm and 3225x1625mm - with thickness options of 15mm and 20mm, Hindware Quartz adapts seamlessly to any project requirement.

Hindware Quartz slabs are resistant to molds, viruses, and bacteria, ensuring a hygienic environment. With easy-to-clean surfaces that withstand daily use without cracking or staining, these slabs offer both aesthetic appeal and practicality, making them ideal for modern living spaces. Beyond functionality, these slabs exude timeless elegance with a glossy sheen, elevating the aesthetics of your home. Speaking on the launch, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO - Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware Limited, said, "In line with our ambitious growth strategy, Hindware aims to establish itself as one of the top three players in the Indian quartz market over the next 3-5 years. Leveraging our extensive distribution network and deep understanding of consumer preferences, Hindware is poised to make a significant impact across the country with this launch."

