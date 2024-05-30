R S Negi Takes Helm at Orient Electric as New MD & CEO

Orient Electric, a CK Birla Group firm on Thursday announced the appointment of R S Negi as Managing Director and CEO.

While its Vice Chairman & Managing Director Desh Deepak Khetrapal has resigned, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Negi's appointment would be effective from May 31, 2024.

He also joins the Orient Electric Board as a full-time director and will be based in New Delhi.

In his last assignment, Negi was the Chief Operating Officer -- Consumer Products at Bajaj Electricals. He is also a former Chairman of the Indian Fans' Manufacturers Association (IFMA). Previously, he has led the Electric Consumer Durables business at Havells.

