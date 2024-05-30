Left Menu

R S Negi Takes Helm at Orient Electric as New MD & CEO

Orient Electric announced the appointment of R S Negi as Managing Director and CEO, effective from May 31, 2024. Negi succeeds Desh Deepak Khetrapal, who has resigned. Previously serving as COO of Consumer Products at Bajaj Electricals, Negi will also join Orient Electric's Board as a full-time director.

Orient Electric, a CK Birla Group firm on Thursday announced the appointment of R S Negi as Managing Director and CEO.

While its Vice Chairman & Managing Director Desh Deepak Khetrapal has resigned, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Negi's appointment would be effective from May 31, 2024.

He also joins the Orient Electric Board as a full-time director and will be based in New Delhi.

In his last assignment, Negi was the Chief Operating Officer -- Consumer Products at Bajaj Electricals. He is also a former Chairman of the Indian Fans' Manufacturers Association (IFMA). Previously, he has led the Electric Consumer Durables business at Havells.

