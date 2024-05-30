Left Menu

Buenos Aires Train Slowdown: Union Protests Wage Negotiations

Trains in Buenos Aires slowed significantly due to a union protest demanding better wages after failed negotiations with Trenes Argentinos. The slowdown caused major delays for commuters, highlighting rising inflation and safety concerns. Authorities plan to mediate between the union and the state rail company on June 6.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:47 IST
Buenos Aires Train Slowdown: Union Protests Wage Negotiations
AI Generated Representative Image

Trains in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires slowed to a crawl on Thursday, doubling passengers' commute time, according to union rail workers who held an unusual protest demanding better wages after talks with company officials failed to resolve the situation. La Fraternidad (The Brotherhood) railway workers' union said it had decided to call the strike, slowing trains down to just 19 miles per hour (30 kmh) after wage negotiations failed with Trenes Argentinos, the state firm that oversees the rail network, as annual inflation nears 300%.

The workers are seeking wage hikes to match the spiraling costs of living, the union said. The measure generated heavy delays for passengers living across the capital. "People who have to swap between the train and buses are going to lose their attendance bonus today," said teacher Segundo Acuna, who usually commutes by train. "Their lives are going to get complicated."

Other passengers said they appreciated the trains would continue running - although the union has warned of a 24-hour stoppage nationwide if no agreement is reached by June 4. "I think it's better than other measures where you can't travel," said analyst Gabriela Fanego, who also commutes by train. "At least they give you the possibility of continuing to travel and you don't have to choose other means of transport."

The protest took place across both passenger and freight lines. As well as a pay rise in line with inflation, workers are also demanding more investment and safety, after a passenger train collided into an empty train car in Buenos Aires early this month, injuring dozens.

Government authorities have called Trenes Argentinos and the union together on June 6 to try to reach an agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024