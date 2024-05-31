Left Menu

Jetstar Airways Aircraft Faces Steering Glitch at Christchurch Airport

A Jetstar Airways aircraft experienced steering issues during landing at Christchurch Airport, veering on the runway but confirming no injuries to passengers or crew. The aircraft was towed to the gate and passengers disembarked safely. Both runways are currently closed, although the terminal remains open.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 31-05-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 03:10 IST
  New Zealand

A Jetstar Airways aircraft had steering issues while landing at Christchurch Airport on Friday morning, the airline said in a statement, with local media reporting it left the runway. Jetstar, which is owned by Qantas Airways, said it had veered on the runway but had not yet been able to confirm it had left the runway.

It said there were no injuries to passengers or crew and the aircraft has been towed to the gate and all passengers have disembarked. A spokeswoman for Christchurch Airport said the airport's two runways were currently closed but the terminal remained open.

