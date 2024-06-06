Czech Republic Train Collision Tragedy: 4 Dead, 27 Injured

A deadly head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train claimed four lives and injured 27 others in the Czech city of Pardubice on Wednesday night, according to officials. The accident involved a high-speed passenger train, operated by private company RegioJet.

Interior Minister Vít Rakušan confirmed that none of the injured were in life-threatening condition. Among the fatalities were at least two Ukrainian women, noted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. The train was carrying 380 passengers headed for Kosice in Slovakia and further to Chop in Ukraine.

The Transport Minister announced partial closure of the main track between Prague and eastern regions while investigations are underway. Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended condolences to the victims' families, alongside RegioJet owner Radim Jancura, who offered compensation to the affected passengers.

