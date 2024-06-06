Left Menu

Czech Republic Train Collision Tragedy: 4 Dead, 27 Injured

A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice resulted in four fatalities and 27 injuries. The accident, involving a RegioJet passenger train, led to a partial closure of the main track between Prague and eastern Czech Republic while authorities investigate.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:34 IST
Czech Republic Train Collision Tragedy: 4 Dead, 27 Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Czechia

A deadly head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train claimed four lives and injured 27 others in the Czech city of Pardubice on Wednesday night, according to officials. The accident involved a high-speed passenger train, operated by private company RegioJet.

Interior Minister Vít Rakušan confirmed that none of the injured were in life-threatening condition. Among the fatalities were at least two Ukrainian women, noted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. The train was carrying 380 passengers headed for Kosice in Slovakia and further to Chop in Ukraine.

The Transport Minister announced partial closure of the main track between Prague and eastern regions while investigations are underway. Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended condolences to the victims' families, alongside RegioJet owner Radim Jancura, who offered compensation to the affected passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024