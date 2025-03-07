China hopes for 'fair, lasting, binding' Ukraine peace agreement, foreign minister says

China wants to achieve a "fair, lasting and binding peace agreement" acceptable to all parties on the Ukraine war, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"Everyone hopes to achieve a fair, lasting, binding peace agreement that every side can accept," Wang told reporters during an annual press conference on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary sessions.

"China is willing to cooperate with the international community in accordance with the wishes of relevant parties to achieve a final resolution of the crisis and lasting peace, and will continue to play a constructive role."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)