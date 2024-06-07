Tragic Three: E-Rickshaw Collision on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway

In a tragic incident on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway, three individuals lost their lives when a speeding Scorpio collided with a divider and fell onto their e-rickshaw.

The mishap occurred around 9:30 am at the Dakahi bypass in the Lambhua Kotwali area. A middle-aged passenger, identified as 55-year-old Gurudin Nishad, died instantly. The e-rickshaw driver, Rajesh (40), and an unidentified 62-year-old passenger succumbed to their injuries at the Government Medical College.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and initiated legal proceedings. Lambhua officials expressed their condolences and emphasized the severity of speeding on highways.

