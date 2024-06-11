EIB Lends €100M to Ukraine for War-Damaged Infrastructure Reconstruction

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €100 million to aid Ukraine in reconstructing essential social and municipal infrastructure damaged by the ongoing conflict with Russia. This funding, announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, will support the rebuilding of crucial facilities such as schools, kindergartens, hospitals, social housing, and local transport infrastructure. Additionally, it aims to ensure the supply of essential services, including clean water and sanitation.

Addressing War-Damaged Infrastructure

The invasion by Russia in 2022 has inflicted significant damage on Ukraine's infrastructure, disrupting daily life and essential services. The EIB's funding is a critical step towards restoring normalcy by reconstructing vital community facilities and reestablishing social services. Key areas of focus include:

Education: Rebuilding schools and kindergartens to provide safe and functional learning environments.

Healthcare: Restoring hospitals and healthcare facilities to ensure access to medical care.

Housing: Developing social housing to accommodate displaced populations.

Transport: Repairing local transport infrastructure to enhance mobility.

Utilities: Ensuring the continuous supply of clean water and sanitation services.

EIB's Ongoing Commitment to Ukraine

Since 2014, the EIB has been instrumental in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, contributing to the rebuilding of over 100 schools, hospitals, and water plants. The bank's involvement spans more than 200 projects at various stages of construction, showcasing a robust partnership with Ukrainian authorities and international organizations.

Recent achievements include the inauguration of a reconstructed school in Pryvovchanske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and the anticipated opening of a rebuilt water-supply facility in Bucha next month. These projects underscore the EIB’s ongoing dedication to supporting Ukraine's recovery and development.

Project Implementation and Selection

Following the funding agreement, Ukraine's Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development will issue calls for project proposals. Communities will be encouraged to submit applications for the reconstruction of healthcare, housing, education, shelters, and water-sector facilities. The selection process will prioritize transparency and focus on:

Liberated territories: Areas recently freed from conflict.

Conflict zones: Regions close to ongoing hostilities.

Internally displaced people: Regions hosting large numbers of displaced individuals.

Collaborative Efforts for a Stronger Future

The EIB's partnership with Ukraine's Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Finance, European Union partners, regional and local authorities, and the United Nations Development Programme highlights a collective commitment to rebuilding Ukraine. This collaborative approach ensures that reconstruction efforts are efficient, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of affected communities.

The €100 million loan from the EIB is a significant contribution to Ukraine's recovery, aimed at rebuilding essential infrastructure and restoring vital services. As Ukraine continues to face challenges from the ongoing conflict, this funding will play a crucial role in helping communities resume normal life and foster long-term resilience and development.