EU Imposes Heavy Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles
The European Commission announced the imposition of additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles starting next month. This move, which affects companies like BYD, Geely, and SAIC, could lead to retaliation from China. Various companies have different tariff rates based on their cooperation level.
The European Commission notified carmakers on Wednesday that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China. Here is a breakdown of the tariffs by company:
BYD: 17.4% Includes:
BYD Auto Co Ltd BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd
Changsha BYD Auto Co Ltd Changsha Xingchao Auto Co Ltd
Changzhou BYD Auto Co Ltd Fuzhou BYD Industrial Co Ltd
Hefei BYD Auto Co Ltd Jinan BYD Auto Co Ltd
Geely: 20% Includes:
Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou) Co Ltd Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle Co Ltd
Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu) Co Ltd Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry Co Ltd
Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co Ltd Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing Co Ltd
SAIC Group: 38.1% Includes:
SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co Ltd SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
Nanjing Automobile (Group) Corp SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd
SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co Ltd SAIC General Motors Co Ltd
Other companies the Commission said cooperated: 21% Include:
Aiways Automobile Co Ltd Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd
BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd Chery Automobile Co Ltd
China FAW Corp Ltd Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
Leapmotor Automobile Co Ltd Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd
NIO Holding Co Ltd Tesla (Shanghai) Co Ltd
XPeng Inc All other companies: 38.1%
Source: European Commission (Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
