EU Imposes Heavy Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles

The European Commission notified carmakers on Wednesday that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China. Here is a breakdown of the tariffs by company:

BYD: 17.4% Includes:

BYD Auto Co Ltd BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd

Changsha BYD Auto Co Ltd Changsha Xingchao Auto Co Ltd

Changzhou BYD Auto Co Ltd Fuzhou BYD Industrial Co Ltd

Hefei BYD Auto Co Ltd Jinan BYD Auto Co Ltd

Geely: 20% Includes:

Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou) Co Ltd Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle Co Ltd

Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu) Co Ltd Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry Co Ltd

Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co Ltd Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing Co Ltd

SAIC Group: 38.1% Includes:

SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co Ltd SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

Nanjing Automobile (Group) Corp SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd

SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co Ltd SAIC General Motors Co Ltd

Other companies the Commission said cooperated: 21% Include:

Aiways Automobile Co Ltd Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd Chery Automobile Co Ltd

China FAW Corp Ltd Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd Great Wall Motor Co Ltd

Leapmotor Automobile Co Ltd Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd

NIO Holding Co Ltd Tesla (Shanghai) Co Ltd

XPeng Inc All other companies: 38.1%

Source: European Commission (Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

