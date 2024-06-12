Left Menu

EU Imposes Heavy Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles

The European Commission announced the imposition of additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles starting next month. This move, which affects companies like BYD, Geely, and SAIC, could lead to retaliation from China. Various companies have different tariff rates based on their cooperation level.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:54 IST
EU Imposes Heavy Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Commission notified carmakers on Wednesday that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China. Here is a breakdown of the tariffs by company:

BYD: 17.4% Includes:

BYD Auto Co Ltd BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd

Changsha BYD Auto Co Ltd Changsha Xingchao Auto Co Ltd

Changzhou BYD Auto Co Ltd Fuzhou BYD Industrial Co Ltd

Hefei BYD Auto Co Ltd Jinan BYD Auto Co Ltd

Geely: 20% Includes:

Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou) Co Ltd Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle Co Ltd

Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu) Co Ltd Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry Co Ltd

Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co Ltd Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing Co Ltd

SAIC Group: 38.1% Includes:

SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co Ltd SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

Nanjing Automobile (Group) Corp SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd

SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co Ltd SAIC General Motors Co Ltd

Other companies the Commission said cooperated: 21% Include:

Aiways Automobile Co Ltd Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd Chery Automobile Co Ltd

China FAW Corp Ltd Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd Great Wall Motor Co Ltd

Leapmotor Automobile Co Ltd Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd

NIO Holding Co Ltd Tesla (Shanghai) Co Ltd

XPeng Inc All other companies: 38.1%

Source: European Commission (Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024