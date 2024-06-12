Record-Breaking IPO for Le Travenues Technology: ixigo Tops Charts
The initial public offering (IPO) of Le Travenues Technology, which operates ixigo, a travel booking platform, witnessed a massive 98.10 times subscription. On its final subscription day, it garnered bids for over 4.29 billion shares against an offer of 4.37 million. Proceeds will support working capital, technology investments, and company acquisitions.
The Rs 740-crore IPO saw an overwhelming demand with bids amounting to 4,29,36,34,618 shares, vastly overshadowing the 4,37,69,494 shares on offer, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The offer's non-institutional investor segment achieved a 110.25 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 106.73 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) also showed strong interest with a 53.95 times subscription rate.
