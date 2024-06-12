Record-Breaking IPO for Le Travenues Technology: ixigo Tops Charts

The initial public offering (IPO) of Le Travenues Technology, which manages the travel booking platform ixigo, has garnered remarkable attention, being subscribed 98.10 times as of the final subscription day on Wednesday.

The Rs 740-crore IPO saw an overwhelming demand with bids amounting to 4,29,36,34,618 shares, vastly overshadowing the 4,37,69,494 shares on offer, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The offer's non-institutional investor segment achieved a 110.25 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 106.73 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) also showed strong interest with a 53.95 times subscription rate.

