Left Menu

Record-Breaking IPO for Le Travenues Technology: ixigo Tops Charts

The initial public offering (IPO) of Le Travenues Technology, which operates ixigo, a travel booking platform, witnessed a massive 98.10 times subscription. On its final subscription day, it garnered bids for over 4.29 billion shares against an offer of 4.37 million. Proceeds will support working capital, technology investments, and company acquisitions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:09 IST
Record-Breaking IPO for Le Travenues Technology: ixigo Tops Charts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Le Travenues Technology, which manages the travel booking platform ixigo, has garnered remarkable attention, being subscribed 98.10 times as of the final subscription day on Wednesday.

The Rs 740-crore IPO saw an overwhelming demand with bids amounting to 4,29,36,34,618 shares, vastly overshadowing the 4,37,69,494 shares on offer, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The offer's non-institutional investor segment achieved a 110.25 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 106.73 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) also showed strong interest with a 53.95 times subscription rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024