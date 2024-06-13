Left Menu

Financial Shifts: Carlos Slim's BT Stake and Leadership Changes at EY and Permira

The Financial Times highlights top stories including Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim taking a 3% stake in BT, EY's UK boss Hywel Ball stepping down, and Permira appointing co-CEOs. Additionally, UK Labour plans a consultation on raising taxes for private equity bosses as part of their election manifesto.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 07:37 IST
Financial Shifts: Carlos Slim's BT Stake and Leadership Changes at EY and Permira
AI Generated Representative Image

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim takes 3% stake in BT - EY's UK boss Hywel Ball triggers leadership race after deciding to step down

- Permira appoints co-CEOs to succeed Kurt Bjorklund - Labour will consult on plan to raise tax on private equity bosses

Overview - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has taken a 3% stake in BT after new chief executive Allison Kirkby unveiled her plans to turn around the UK telecoms group at its annual results last month.

- Accounting giant Ernst & Young's (EY) UK boss Hywel Ball plans to step down, triggering a leadership race just as the Big Four firm confronts a market slowdown. - European investment company Permira has named new leaders as part of a succession plan that will put two top dealmakers in charge of the private equity group that holds 80 billion euros in assets.

- UK Labour will promise to consult on its controversial plan to impose higher taxes on private equity bosses, as leader Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday pledges to put "wealth creation" at the heart of his election manifesto. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024