Financial Shifts: Carlos Slim's BT Stake and Leadership Changes at EY and Permira

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim takes 3% stake in BT - EY's UK boss Hywel Ball triggers leadership race after deciding to step down

- Permira appoints co-CEOs to succeed Kurt Bjorklund - Labour will consult on plan to raise tax on private equity bosses

Overview - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has taken a 3% stake in BT after new chief executive Allison Kirkby unveiled her plans to turn around the UK telecoms group at its annual results last month.

- Accounting giant Ernst & Young's (EY) UK boss Hywel Ball plans to step down, triggering a leadership race just as the Big Four firm confronts a market slowdown. - European investment company Permira has named new leaders as part of a succession plan that will put two top dealmakers in charge of the private equity group that holds 80 billion euros in assets.

- UK Labour will promise to consult on its controversial plan to impose higher taxes on private equity bosses, as leader Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday pledges to put "wealth creation" at the heart of his election manifesto. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

