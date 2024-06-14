Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh Temple Trip

A devastating accident killed four individuals, two girls and two women, and left 20 injured as a tractor-trolley overturned en route to Ratangarh Mata shrine in Datia district, Madhya Pradesh. The vehicle plunged 15 feet into a culvert. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 09:29 IST
A devastating accident resulted in the death of four individuals, including two girls and two women, and left 20 others injured early Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. Police reported that the victims were traveling to the Ratangarh Mata shrine when their tractor-trolley veered off the road and plunged 15 feet into a culvert near Maithana Pali at around 4:30 am.

Details on the cause of the incident remain unclear, according to Datia Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra. Mishra noted that an injured girl has been referred to Gwalior for treatment, while another victim was taken to Jhansi. The rest of the injured are receiving treatment within the district.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine what led to the tragic accident that marred the temple pilgrimage.

