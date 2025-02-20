Left Menu

Enhancements Set for Ram Temple to Accommodate Growing Devotee Numbers

The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya is planning to upgrade facilities to support the rising number of devotees. Discussions during a construction committee meeting focused on enhancing infrastructure, with initiatives including vibrant lighting and improved resources for pilgrims, especially ahead of the Ram Navami festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:40 IST
The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya is actively planning to enhance facilities to accommodate the surging number of devotees flocking to the sacred site, officials confirmed on Thursday. The trust's secretary, Champat Rai, indicated that a construction committee meeting delved into serious discussions about improving the pilgrimage experience.

In anticipation of large crowds during the impending Ram Navami festival, plans to expand the temple's facilities have been prioritized. The committee is considering upgrading infrastructure including vibrant, multi-colored illumination to enhance the temple's nighttime appearance.

Additionally, the discussion highlighted the necessity for micro-management of amenities like drinking water and shade, essential for comfort during peak summer visits. Rai noted that the temple currently accommodates four to five lakh devotees daily, and adjustments such as extended hours have been made to address this surge.

