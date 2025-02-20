Left Menu

CPI(M) Activists Clash with Police at Temple Festival Near Thalassery

Twenty-seven CPI(M) workers were charged after allegedly assaulting police officers and obstructing them during a temple festival near Thalassery. The altercation between BJP and CPI(M) activists led to police intervention, resulting in the assault. A case has been filed, but no arrests have been made yet.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Twenty-seven CPI(M) activists have been charged following an altercation with police officers at a temple festival near Thalassery. The incident occurred early Thursday morning when tensions between BJP and CPI(M) supporters escalated, resulting in police intervention.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), CPI(M) activists allegedly obstructed and assaulted police officers as they attempted to disperse the crowd. The accused also reportedly issued threats against the officers during the chaos.

The police have registered a case against the activists under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and assaulting public servants. While a search is underway, no arrests have yet been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

