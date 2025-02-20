CPI(M) Activists Clash with Police at Temple Festival Near Thalassery
Twenty-seven CPI(M) activists have been charged following an altercation with police officers at a temple festival near Thalassery. The incident occurred early Thursday morning when tensions between BJP and CPI(M) supporters escalated, resulting in police intervention.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), CPI(M) activists allegedly obstructed and assaulted police officers as they attempted to disperse the crowd. The accused also reportedly issued threats against the officers during the chaos.
The police have registered a case against the activists under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and assaulting public servants. While a search is underway, no arrests have yet been made.
