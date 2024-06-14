IAF Aircraft Repatriates Indian Victims of Kuwait Fire
A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has left for Kochi carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians who perished in a fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf. The blaze claimed 49 migrant workers' lives and injured 50 others. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is onboard coordinating the repatriation.
- Country:
- India
A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force departed on Friday for Kochi, bearing the mortal remains of 45 Indians who tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait.
The blaze, which occurred on Wednesday morning, claimed the lives of at least 49 migrant workers and left 50 others injured.
According to the Indian embassy in Kuwait, 'A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi.' Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who has been coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for the swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft.
