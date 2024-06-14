Left Menu

IAF Aircraft Repatriates Indian Victims of Kuwait Fire

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has left for Kochi carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians who perished in a fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf. The blaze claimed 49 migrant workers' lives and injured 50 others. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is onboard coordinating the repatriation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:03 IST
IAF Aircraft Repatriates Indian Victims of Kuwait Fire
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force departed on Friday for Kochi, bearing the mortal remains of 45 Indians who tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait.

The blaze, which occurred on Wednesday morning, claimed the lives of at least 49 migrant workers and left 50 others injured.

According to the Indian embassy in Kuwait, 'A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi.' Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who has been coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for the swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024