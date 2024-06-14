Drunk Driving Rampage: 4 Injured After SUV Wheel Hits Auto in Pune

Four individuals sustained injuries after a wheel from an SUV detached following an accident and struck an auto-rickshaw in Pune, according to officials on Friday.

The incident happened at Jagtap Dairy Chowk in Pimpri Chinchwad, with police confirming non-life-threatening injuries for those affected, who are receiving hospital treatment. "This is a clear case of drunk-driving, and charges have been filed against the 21-year-old driver," a police official stated. Preliminary investigations indicate the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a barricade, causing a wheel to break off and strike the auto-rickshaw. Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Hire noted that four passengers in the auto-rickshaw were injured.

The driver has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. In a related incident last month, two techies died when a Porsche, allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old, collided with a two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

