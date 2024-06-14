Adani Group's Cement Strategy: Expansion, Acquisition, and Market Domination

Adani Group, India's second-largest cement producer, is intensifying its market footprint through strategic acquisitions and expansions. On Friday, the conglomerate revealed its acquisition of Hyderabad-based Penna Cement for Rs 10,422 crore. This move not only bolsters its presence in Southern India but also re-establishes entry into the Sri Lanka market.

Ajay Kapur, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Ambuja Cements, described the acquisition as a significant milestone during an Investor Meeting Call. He highlighted that the deal strengthens Adani's southern strategy and its ongoing brownfield expansion, driving the company closer to its 140 MTPA target capacity.

Ambuja Cement had previously operated in Sri Lanka before the ownership changes brought on by Holcim's acquisition. Now, under Adani, Ambuja is set to reclaim its Sri Lankan market share. Adani Group, which already has a strong foothold with assets across South India, is gearing up for a 20% capacity boost through the Penna Cement acquisition.

