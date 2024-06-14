Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Crew Evacuated from Drifting Coal Carrier

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the crew of the Tutor coal carrier was evacuated by military authorities. The incident occurred 66 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah on June 12. The Greek-owned cargo ship was abandoned and left drifting near its last reported position.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:21 IST
  • Egypt

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday the crew of the Tutor coal carrier had been evacuated by military authorities, referring to an incident that took place 66 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah on June 12.

The Greek-owned cargo ship "was abandoned and was drifting in vicinity of its last reported position," UKMTO added in an advisory note.

