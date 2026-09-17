Tanker Pursuit Sparks Maritime Security Investigation

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency announced on Thursday that a westbound tanker came under pursuit by a skiff in a distressing incident 75 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden.

In a report that has raised concerns over maritime security, the agency confirmed that the skiff attempted to intercept the tanker, heightening tensions in the already volatile waters.

The UKMTO stated that authorities are diligently investigating the incident, though further details remain undisclosed as efforts to ensure safe shipping lanes in the region continue.